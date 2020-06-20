Gabii sa Kabilin 2020 goes digital

The 14th run of GSK will be held online for the very first time with free monthly activities centered on Cebuano culture and heritage.

Various museums and heritage sites in Cebu are working together to host online talks, performances, demos and activities from June to December. The virtual events can be accessed through the Gabii sa Kabilin Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu.

The online initiative aims to help provide alternative modes of learning especially to students and make Cebuano culture and heritage more accessible to the public. It is also an opportunity to promote and share the story of our culture and heritage through digital means.

The GSK online activities will begin on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. with the talk “Tracing the Magellanic Expedition (Spain to the Philippines)” by Dr. Jose Eleazar R. Bersales. The talk will focus on the discoveries and challenges encountered by Ferdinand Magellan and his crew on their way to our islands.

This year’s GSK theme, “The Journey”, focuses on the challenges faced by the Magellanic expedition, while Cebuano ancestors faced challenges to survive in a land that was about to be “found”. The theme is third in the series leading to the 2021 celebration commemorating 500 years of Magellan’s arrival and birth of Christianity in the Philippines.

Participants who bought tickets for this year’s physical gathering may avail a refund after the quarantine period at museums and sites where they were purchased.

Initiated by RAFI in 2007, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve Cebu’s rich culture and heritage and encourage the public to visit museums. For more information and updates, like and follow @gabiisakabilincebu on Facebook.