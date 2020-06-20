147 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu island for June 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Cebu City and Cebu province logged a total of 147 cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday, June 19, 2020.

A total of 102 of the reported cases together were six deaths were reported in Cebu City, the province’s capital and the epicenter of the infection in Central Visayas.

With the majority of COVID-19 cases coming from Cebu City, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) has reverted the city’s status to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from general community quarantine (GCQ) starting on June 16.

Mandaue City, which borders Cebu City in the north, also logged nine new cases of the infection while its neighbor, Lapu-Lapu City, had eight new cases.

Consolacion and Liloan towns in northern Cebu recorded six and three new COVID-19 cases respectively.

However, the number of case recoveries in Liloan town increase to two as one of their previously confirmed COVID-19 patients – a 52-year-old female medical frontliner from Purok Tambis Proper, Barangay Cotcot – have already tested negative in her subsequent repeat tests.

The towns of Catmon in northern Cebu and Asturias in the midwestern part of the island also logged one new case each on Friday.

South Cebu

In southern Cebu, Talisay City recorded four additional cases of the infection involving a health worker and persons in uniform.

Talisay City’s appeal to downgrade from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) was recently approved by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) but Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said he wanted to wait for a copy of the signed resolution before he will start to relax quarantine measures in his city.

The town of San Fernando and Carcar City each reported three new COVID-19 cases on the same day.

Six new coronavirus patients were also documented by local officials in Argao town, too but two of them have not returned to the first-class municipality since February.

Meanwhile, Oslob town reported one new COVID-19 case.

All in all, Cebu island now has 5,632 cases of the infection; 2,488 recoveries; and 148 deaths. / dcb