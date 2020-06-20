Enraged Sharon Cuneta to go after netizen who threatened to rape daughter Frankie

MANILA — An apparently furious Sharon Cuneta has vowed to do whatever she can to find the netizen who threatened to rape her daughter, Frankie, and sue him for his malicious act.

The Mega Star even tagged presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in her lengthy Instagram post on Saturday.

“YOU CROSSED THE LINE. GOD HELP ME AND THE LAW! GOD HELP YOU WHEN I FIND YOU. HINID KITA PATATAHIMIKIN (I will not give you peace),” wrote an angry Cuneta.

The actress-singer posted a photo of the netizen, identified as a certain Sonny Alcos, who supposedly wrote on social media that he would allegedly rape Frankie if he was younger. The netizen, according to Cuneta’s post, has already deleted all his social media accounts and changed pictures.

This comes after Frankie stirred a major debate on social media as she protested an apparent rape victim-blaming remark of a TV personality.

Frankie, 19, is a daughter of Cuneta and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The netizen is allegedly a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte. For this, Cuneta said he is a disgrace to the President and even called him an “asshole of a father.”

“We are now verifying our leads to your employers,” Cuneta also wrote. “I WILL PERSONALLY MAKE SURE THIS KABABUYAN (nasty remarks) YOU HAVE POSTED TO DISRESPECT MY DAUGHTER IN THIS DESPICABLE, MALICIOUS AND INSIDIOUS WAY WILL BE OF GREAT INTEREST TO THEM.”

“I AM ALSO FORWARDING THIS TO SEC. MEYNARD GUEVARRA WHO HAS BEEN MY FRIEND AND LAWYER SINCE 1992. HAHANAPIN KITA (I will find you).”

The Megastar is referring to Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

“I. WILL. FIND. YOU. YOU FACE ME, YOU COWARD. DUWAG. TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO. NANAY NI KC, FRANKIE, MIEL, AT MIGUEL (Remember who I am. I am the mother of KC, Frankie, Miel, and Miguel),” she further wrote.

Frankie, meanwhile, also hit back at the netizen, giving him three middle finger-emojis.

