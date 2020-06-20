Cebu City logs 126 new cases, 9 deaths on June 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 126 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 9 deaths on June 20, 2020.

The city now has a total of 4,364 cases of the virus from 61 barangays. The new cases were recorded in 41 urban and mountain barangays.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 20, 2020:

Apas – 4

Bacayan – 2

Basak Pardo – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 7

Bo. Luz – 2

Buhisan – 2

Bulacao – 3

Calamba – 3

Camputhaw – 5

Capitol – 4

Carreta – 3

Cogon Pardo – 5

Day-as – 1

Duljo Fatima – 1

Ermita – 1

Guadalupe – 9

Inayawan – 2

Kalunasan – 7

Kinasang-an – 5

Labangon – 4

Lahug – 9

Lorega – 2

Mabolo – 5

Mambaling – 1

Pahina San Nicolas – 1

Pahina Central – 2

Pardo – 4

Punta – 2

Sambag I – 7

Sambag II – 2

San Jose – 1

San Nicolas Proper – 1

San Roque – 2

Sawang Calero – 1

Sta. Cruz – 1

Sto. Niño – 1

T. Padilla -1

Tejero – 2

Tinago – 1

Tisa – 8

Toong – 1

Nine deaths were reported in Barangays Banilad, Calamba, Pulangbato, Punta Princessa, Sambag I, Sambag II, and San Nicolas Proper.

The reported cases do not signify the actual number of COVID-related deaths on June 20, 2020. The death occurred as early as May 4, 2020 to the latest death on June 18, 2020.

The total number of deaths is now at 73 for a mortality rate of 1.7 percent.

Still, at least 26 recoveries have been recorded from Barangays Camputhaw, Basak San Nicolas, Barrio Luz, Guadalupe, Inayawan, Quiot, Sapangdaku.

There are now a total of 2,092 recoveries for a recovery rate of 47.9 percent.

The city currently has a total of 2,199 active COVID-19 cases./dbs