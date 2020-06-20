PRO-7 officer, girlfriend positive of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer, who is assigned at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and his girlfriend, are the new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases recorded in Dumaguete City today, June 20, 2020.

This was confirmed by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Read more: 3 policemen, 3 detainees in Mandaue are COVID-19 positive

The police officer, who is currently assigned in the Regional Plans and Strategy Management Division, reported in the PRO-7 headquarters last June 8 where he also attended the flag raising ceremony for Independence Day through a virtual conference in their office.

In the afternoon of June 12, the police officer came home to Dumaguete City. By June 13, the officer has already experienced fever and went for a checkup by June 15 in a hospital.

The officer was subjected for swab testing on June 16 together with his girlfriend and both tested positive of the COVID-19 when the result was released on Friday, June 19.

The police officer is now admitted in a private hospital in Dumaguete City while his girlfriend was isolated at home.

Read more: 25 Cebu City policemen suspected for COVID-19

Ferro, for his part, said that he had advised the other police personnel, who were able to have a close contact with the police officer, to undergo home isolation.

Ferro said they would continue to conduct contact tracing on the others who possibly met the officer. He assured that the police officer was not able to enter the offices located in the main building of PRO-7.

There are at least 40 policemen from PRO-7 who tested positive of COVID-19 as of today, June 20./dbs