Moalboal man, 67, faces murder charge for ‘killing’ son-in-law

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Policemen in Moalboal town are now preparing murder charges against a senior citizen who was arrested for allegedly killing his son-in-law Saturday night.

Jose Antone Magalso, 67, is now detained after he voluntarily surrendered to the police and admitted to stabbing Nathaniel Jumuad, 38.

Police Corporal Isa Gucotano of Moalboal Police Station said that Jumuan died from stab wounds on his neck. Jumuad was already dead when brought to the Badian District Hospital.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Gucotano said that Jumuad, who was drunk, was throwing stones at Magalso’s residence at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The two are neighbors in Sitio Buay-ay in Barangay Busay in Moalboal town that is located on the southwestern side of Cebu province.

Gucotano said that Jumuad wanted to enter Magalso’s house.

He said that Magalso confronted Jumuad at their doorsteps and stabbed the victim hitting the latter on his neck.

Gucutano said that Magalso sat near Jumuad’s body while he waited for the police to arrive.

“Murag dugay na sila nga naay bikil unya basi kato nga time na trigger,” Gucotano said.

(It appears that they have had a long-standing grudge and that incident triggered the stabbing incident.)

Gucotano said they are filing a complaint for murder against Magalso on Monday. / dcb