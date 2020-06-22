Phivolcs keeping an eye on restive Kanlaon Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental after a series of earthquakes was recorded on its western lower flanks.

Phivolcs said the series of earthquakes started at 4:03 p.m. Sunday.

“As of 01:50 AM, a total of 81 events have been recorded,” said Phivolcs.

It said the strongest earthquake so far was registered at magnitude 4.7 at 1:15 a.m. on Monday and was felt at Intensity V at La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

“DOST (Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS would like to assure the public especially the local communities in Negros Island that we are keeping close watch and shall inform all concerned of any further developments,” it added.