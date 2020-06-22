Inmate, minor among 17 new cases in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City on Sunday, June 21, recorded 17 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), its mayor announced.

Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas on Facebook said the city’s health authorities also reported that two of the new cases who have already died.

With the recent addition, Talisay City now has a total of 176 cases of the infection.

“Sad to announce this Father’s Day that we have 17 new positive cases,” said Gullas.

The 17 new COVID-19 cases include a 17-year-old girl from Barangay Camp 4 who had a pre-term delivery at the Talisay District Hospital.

“She had a preterm delivery at TDH and was swabbed last June 17 for ILI (influenza-like illness) symptoms. She is currently asymptomatic. She will be transferred to our facility for quarantine,” Gullas said.

A 23-year-old male inmate of the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The inmate was admitted at Talisay District Hospital on June 17 also after he complained of difficulty in breathing and fever and had remained at the city hospital since.

“We will talk to our warden regarding this unfortunate development,” Gullas said.

Meanwhile, Talisay City’s recent deaths were a 51-year-old male with diabetes and hypertension and a 71-year-old female from Barangay Bulacao who was suffering from a severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

The 51-year-old patient was already dead when brought to the hospital on June 20.

Both patients’ swab results, according to Gullas, came out on Sunday. / dcb