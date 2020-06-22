Daanbantayan closes municipal hall for disinfection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Offices at the Daanbantayan municipal hall in northern Cebu will be closed for the day to facilitate disinfection.

“Midesider ang IATF ug ICS nga i-suspend ang operations sa mga upisina sa munisipyo karong adlawa, Lunes June 22, 2020. Tungod kay gi-disinfect ang tibuok municipal hall,” said an advisory that was posted on the town’s official Facebook page at 9 a.m. this Monday, June 22, 2020.

(The IATF and ICS decied to suspend operations at the different offices at the municipal hall today, June 22, 2020. This is because of the need to disinfect the entire building.)

However, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and Regional Health Unit (RHU) will continue to operate since they are located outside of the municipal hall.

The town’s advisory said that offices at the municipal hall, except for the office of the mayor, will already be reopened on Tuesday.

It said that the closure of the office of the mayor will last for a week after Mayor Sun Shimura tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

