Lapu-Lapu mayor says he’s recovering from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan assured his constituents that he’s feeling better more than a week after going under home isolation for testing positive to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a short phone interview with CDN Digital, Chan said he wants to let Oponganons know that their mayor is in good condition.

“More than a week nako home isolation. Maayo raman purya buyag maayo ra akong kahimtang, walay ubo, walay sip-on, walay fever, maayo ra gyud pwera buyag, recovering,” he said.

(It has been more than a week since I underwent home isolation. So far I am feeling good, no cough, colds, fever, everything is good. I am recovering.)

While in isolation, Chan has remained active in engaging with the Oponganons through his official Facebook page.

Aside from breaking news about the developments of the Covid cases in the city, the mayor has been keeping things light by sharing TikTok videos of himself together with some health workers.

5th DAY OF ISOLATION. I'm on my way to recovery. Daghang salamat sa mga nitabang og ampo nga mamaayo na ang atong balatian.Kuyogi ako sa pagsaksi sa dakong virtual activity nga atong pagabuhaton ugma sa alas 8 sa buntag nga mao ang 59th Charter Day sa Lapu-Lapu City. Inyung makita ang atong pagsaulog thru facebook livestreaming sa lain-laing official page sa syudad nga mao ang mga mosunod:Junard "Ahong" ChanLapu-Lapu City Government – Chan AdministrationLapu-Lapu City PIOLapu-Lapu City Tourism Cultural & Historical Affairs CommissionLapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System – CTMSLapu-lapu City Sports Commission Posted by Junard "Ahong" Chan on Monday, June 15, 2020

He has also joined the FaceApp craze lately.

The mayor says these gimmicks help ease the tension while recovering from the virus.

On Tuesday, June 23, Chan said he will undergo a CT Scan to check his chest. The Lapu-Lapu mayor also promised to give an update on his condition on Wednesday, June 24, via online. /bmjo