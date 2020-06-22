19 more PRO-7 policemen recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The second batch of policemen, who recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), were released and were back on duty today, June 22, 2020.

A total of 19 Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) personnel were back on duty starting off with the Integration Program held at PRO-7 Makatao Malasakit Recovery Center, CREMDEC Building in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City at 9 a.m. earlier.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, told reporters that they had a total of 42 policemen who had recovered from the COVID-19 while the others were still in the isolation centers and hospitals.

Last week, there were also 20 personnel who were sent home after getting cleared of the virus.

Ferro reported that the latest count of recorded active cases of PRO-7 was at 60 personnel.

According to Ferro, the personnel, who were still recovering, were in good health condition and were kept active through exercise programs.

He added that the policemen since the start of their isolation were emotionally and physically recovering.

“I am praying hard to Santo Niño that we will have more recoveries next week. Every week sana naa tay gina reintegrate sa atong police force,” said Ferro./dbs