Girl, 1, among 71 new COVID cases in Mandaue 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City reaches the 600 mark as they record 71 new cases as of Monday, June 22, 2020.

The city now is looking at 627 cases with 187 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Of the 71 new cases, 16 are from Sitio Baybayon, Barangay Looc followed by 13 cases from P. Burgos Street, Barangay Alang-Alang.

Plaridel Street in Barangay Looc has also 11 cases. Meanwhile, the other barangays that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 included Barangays Banilad, Subangdaku, Maguikay, Canduman, Cabancalan, Ibabao, and Paknaan.

The youngest COVID-19 positive patient in this day’s cases is a one-year-old baby girl from P. Burgos Street, Barangay Alang-Alang while the oldest COVID-19 positive patient is an 81-year-old woman from Sitio Ngolok, Barangay Subangdaku.

Read more: Mandaue City’s COVID-19 updates for June 22

This was posted on the Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook Page this evening, June 22, 2020.

The post of the Mandaue PIO showed that most of the cases were first generation contacts of earlier cases traced and swabbed and were placed in the isolation facility./dbs