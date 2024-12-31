Fireworks safety tips for a joyful New Year’s Eve celebration



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Every New Year’s Eve, all kinds of fireworks light up the sky as everyone welcomes the beginning of another year.

While fireworks are exciting to see, there are significant risks that come with handling these explosive celebratory items.

Over the years, there have have been numerous fireworks-related incidents that sent many individuals who should be at home with their families to the hospital.

READ MORE:

Mandaue City Hospital on high alert, prepares for New Year firecracker injuries

DOH-7: 19 people hurt due to fireworks in Central Visayas

Firecrackers: DOH-7 director warns risks of using them for New Year

According to the Department of Health (DOH), most of these victims are young children.

A few days before New Year’s Eve 2024, a total of 69 individuals have been hurt due to firecrackers-related accidents throughout the nation.

DOH said that 58 percent of these individuals were below the age of 19 and 65 of them were male.

In order to avoid from being added to this statistics, the general public are urged to take the necessary precautionary measures in handling and using any fireworks and pyrotechnic devices to celebrate the new year.

READ MORE: DOH: Firecracker-related injuries rise to 163

In line with their Oplan Paalala Iwas Paputok Campaign, the Bureau of Fire Protection advised members of the community that the best option would be to refrain from using fireworks altogether.

Instead, they are recommended to make use of items like party horns, pots, and pans as a safer alternative to firecrackers.

Authorities, however, anticipate that there will still be a good number of individuals who will use fireworks for the annual festivities.

With the goal of preventing more injuries caused by fireworks on New Year’s Eve, here are safety tips from the BFP:

Do not touch firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices that have already been lit up. Do not light up fireworks near residences and areas that are prone to fires. Do not allow children to take part in the process of lighting up any piece of fireworks, small or big. Make sure to follow all the safety measures before handling fireworks. Prepare water or fire extinguishers to use in case of emergencies. Do not let children near firecrackers that did not light up and were left on the ground. Take note of the contact number of the nearest fire station in your area.

DOH also released the following reminders on how to properly clean up after the celebrations:

Do not immediately collect firecrackers that failed to light up on the ground. Avoid from relighting fireworks that were already used halfway. Pour water on firecrackers on the ground and dispose of them properly for the safety of everyone

In the event of fires or other accidents, local authorities urged the public to quickly reach out to the proper responders in order for the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.

These safety tips will help ensure that the members of the community get to enjoy a safe and happy New Year’s Eve celebration away from any accidents that would disrupt their holidays.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP