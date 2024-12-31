New Year resolutions you can actually stick to in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The start of a new year is always a chance for a fresh beginning. While it’s tempting to set big and bold goals, keeping them realistic and achievable ensures we stay on track.

Filipinos are known for their resilience and optimism, which makes goal-setting an exciting activity.

However, sticking to these resolutions can be tricky if they are too ambitious.

This year, let’s focus on practical, attainable resolutions that can make a meaningful difference in our daily lives.

Here are six practical New Year resolutions that Filipinos can easily follow and stick to:

1. Save more, spend less

Filipinos are known for being generous, especially during the holidays. But after the festivities, many find themselves dealing with an empty wallet. This year, try budgeting wisely.

Start small, set aside at least 10% of your salary each payday. This does not mean you regress, but make an effort to ride with your life’s progress.

2. Support local businesses

Instead of buying imported products, why not support local entrepreneurs? Whether it’s food, fashion, or handicrafts, the Philippines is rich with talented creators. Supporting local businesses not only helps the economy but also uplifts fellow Filipinos.

3. Prioritize health and wellness



Getting healthier doesn’t mean spending hours at the gym. Start with a short walk for 30 minutes a day, drink more water, and eat good food with a side of cheat days too. Many barangays also offer free Zumba sessions or workout groups, so take advantage of those.

4. Travel more locally

Explore the beauty of your own country before booking trips abroad. From the white sands of Boracay to the highlands of Sagada, there’s so much to see. Plan trips to nearby provinces, and you’ll be amazed at the adventures waiting for you just a bus ride away.

5. Learn a New Skill

With free online tutorials and workshops available, learning something new has never been easier. Whether it’s cooking Filipino dishes, learning Ilonggo or other dialects or even starting a small business, there’s no shortage of ways to grow your skills in 2025.

6. Meet new people

Get out there! Be more socially active and just enjoy meeting people. Exchange a couple of experiences over coffee or gin, your choice. Just get out there and enjoy the moment of making your social network grow.

New Year resolutions don’t have to be complicated or overwhelming.

By setting realistic and culturally relevant goals, you’ll be more motivated to stick to them.

Here’s to a healthier, happier, and more productive year ahead.

