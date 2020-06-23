104 volcano-tectonic quakes recorded on western flanks of Kanlaon — Phivolcs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) continue to monitor the activity of Mt. Kanlaon as it recorded another series of earthquakes at the vicinity of the volcano in the past 24 hours.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Phivolcs said a total of 104 volcano-tectonic tremors have been recorded on the western flank of the volcano located in Negros Occidental.

Mount Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 1. This means that the volcano is now “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.” The volcano has been under Alert Level 1 since last March.

Phivolcs added that the activity at the vent or fissure of the volcano now consists of “weak emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 300 meters before drifting northwest and southeast.”

“Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 438 tonnes/day on 13 June 2020,” Phivolcs said.

The agency also noted the same ground deformation, indicating a slight deflation in the lower and mid slopes of Mount Kanalon, which they started to observe last January.

“Short-term electronic tilt monitoring on the southeastern flanks recorded continuing deflation on the lower slopes but inflation on the mid slopes since April 2020. These parameters indicate that hydrothermal or magmatic activity is occurring beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs said.

“The local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions,” Phivolcs added.

On Monday, June 22, Phivolcs also recorded at least 136 volcano-tectonic earthquakes on the western flanks of Mt. Kanlaon. / dcb