Chan introduces measures to reduce crowd at Lapu-Lapu City Hall

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City government is implementing various measures to reduce the crowd at the City Hall building and minimize their contact with government employees.

One of which is the implementation of the one-way lane to direct the flow of the traffic of people visiting the City Hall building for various transactions.

This means that people will only be moving in one direction to prevent the gathering of a huge crowd.

“Padayon ang mga serbisyo nga ma-avail sa mga katawhan sa atong city hall samtang gipatuman ang mga precautionary measures para malikayan ang pagkatag sa virus,” Mayor Junard Chan said in a Facebook post.

(We will continue to serve people who are visiting the City Hall while we also implement precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus.)

Chan said that plastic barriers were also installed at the receiving areas of the different offices at City Hall to avoid direct contact between the visiting Oponganons and government employees.

Physical distancing is strictly implemented, he added.

Before the week ends, Chan said they will also be introducing a new system wherein Oponganons will no longer have to visit City Hall for their transactions and the filing for service applications. This is seen to reduce the presence of walk-in clients and the need for face-to-face interaction.

“Atong gamiton ang teknolohiya nga dako kaayong ikatabang ning panahon sa pandemia. Maghatag kita og mga updates pinaagi sa atong Facebook page para sa mga umaabot nga kausaban,” Chan added.

(We will be making use of technology that has provided us with the much-needed help during the pandemic. I will be giving updates on my Facebook page on this new development.)

