Cebu City records more recoveries than new cases on June 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines –For two days in a row now, Cebu City recorded more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019.

This Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the city logged 31 recoveries all coming from Barangay Labangon in the south district, 30 new cases, and seven deaths.

Newly reported deaths were from Barangays Tisa – 2 and Basak San Nicolas, Duljo, Labangon, Mambaling, and Tejero with one each.

Cebu City used to average at least 50 COVID-19 cases in a day.

Data released by the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) show that the city’s 30 new cases of the infection come from 14 urban barangays with previously recorded cases.

As of Tuesday, Cebu City already logged 4,479 cases of the infection with 2,213 still considered as active cases. The city also has 2, 177 recoveries, and 89 deaths.

The city’s mortality rate remains at two percent. / dcb