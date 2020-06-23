Lea Salonga clarifies viral FB post: ‘I never cursed the Philippines’

Lea Salonga clarified that she did not curse the Philippines, days after her Facebook post on loving the country despite the issues it faces went viral.

“Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin,” the Tony-award winning singer-actress said last week.

(Dear Philippines, F*ck it is so hard to love you.)

While she did not state what her post was referring to, her statement quickly drew reactions online and eventually made her a trending topic on Twitter.

Salonga finally responded to the attention her remark received through her Twitter page yesterday, June 22.

“Regarding the post itself, yes I stand by every single word I wrote as an expression of my frustration with certain events currently taking place in our country,” she said. “However, contrary to what some of you might believe, I never, NOT EVER, cursed the Philippines.”

“To serve her is one of my greatest honors. To be able to hold my head up high and say, ‘Yes, I am Filipino’ representing the hundreds of millions of brethren both here at home and all over the world is a source of pride and pleasure,” Salonga added.

She also stressed that she did not say “p- i- mo, or p- i- ka.”

“If that was what I meant, I would’ve been explicit in my expression,” Salonga noted.

The artist then stated that her viral remark was not aimed at anyone in particular, and was used “only as an outburst” or “cry.”

“My apologies if I hurt your feelings with my choice of words,” she said.

“If after following this post you still decide to cuss me out, you’re well within your right to do so,” Salonga added. “I totally understand and get that you’re doing it as one tasked to protect our country from anyone that dares to desecrate it. Know though that that was not my intent.”

As she ended her statement, Salonga expressed her gratitude to those who rallied behind her amid the reactions her post had attracted.

Addressing her fans and friends, she said, “…you have no idea the amount of appreciation I hold in my heart for your tireless efforts to explain my side of things.” /ra