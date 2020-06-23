New music from Ella Melendez

22 Tango Records releases more new music, this time from Cebu’s adopted daughter, Ella Melendez.

The Manila-based singer-songwriter spent two years in and out of the studio to hash out her sophomore album, What Do They Know. “I feel relieved, happy, excited! It’s always a giddy feeling to get a chance to put out new music to the world,” Ella shared. With 10 tracks that talk about a wide range of themes from childhood to romantic love, Ella’s second record is poignant and introspective, encouraging listeners to reflect on their own experiences.

Best described as a contemporary folk record, producer Cattski Espina opened up about her inspiration for the overall sound, “I wanted to stay true to Ella’s influences, so I hinged on Indigo Girls, but I also made sure that the music would be able to adapt to the times and blend in with today’s new explorations of the folk genre like Hozier, The Weepies, and Johnnyswim.” She added that compared to the debut album, What Do They Know is a little more raw and without much spectacle to highlight Ella’s distinct voice and heartfelt lyrics. One notable difference is the addition of a song in Tagalog, Ella’s mother tongue.

When asked how she’d hope people would feel when listening to her songs, Ella expressed, “Any feeling they experience I’ll take as a gift, because to me, it would mean that I’ve connected with the listener. And as a songwriter, to connect with the listener, to touch a nerve, that in itself is the reward.”

All songs in What Do They Know are written and composed by Ella Melendez; produced by Cattski Espina except for tracks 2 and 10; and recorded, mixed, and mastered in Room Eleven Recording Studio. What Do They Know will be available on streaming platforms on Wednesday, June 24, but will have an exclusive launch on Patreon at an earlier date.

