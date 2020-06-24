In Argao, office of the mayor closed for disinfection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The municipal mayor’s office in Argao will be closed for disinfection for one week, from June 24 to July 1, 2020.

An advisory that was posted on the southern Cebu town’s official Facebook page said that the office closure was ordered by Mayor Allan Sesaldo after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Town employees who had direct contact with the COVID-positive individual were already isolated. They are also being monitored by the Rural Health Unit (RHU), it said.

“Bisan paman ug naay mando gikan sa kagamhanan sa atong lungsod, padayon gihapon nga maghatag ug serbisyo ang LGU-Argao pinaagi sa atong mga empleyado nga under sa skeletal work force,.”

(But despite its closure, the office of the mayor will continue to deliver service to its constituents under a skeletal workforce.)

As of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Argao town recorded nine confirmed cases of the infection with one death.

Below is a breakdown of the town’s COVID-19 cases: