Deliver possibilities for your business with Lalamove’s express and reliable logistics service

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — From leisure, work, and how we keep ourselves supplied with essentials, the impact of the Coronavirus Diseases (COVID-19) has interfered nearly every part of our lives.

Over a course of six months, the situation changes rapidly and many may find staying in business as the biggest challenge this year.

While most may have forced operations on a halt, others leveraged social media and turned them into effective digital showrooms, attracting more customers without the need for physical interactions.

Large players may have the sum into in-house delivery fleets, increasingly, more businesses rely on third-party logistics services (3PL), like Lalamove, that are fast and agile to compete.

Lalamove is a platform that matches business and drivers to provide the same day and on-demand delivery services.

With delivery options now essential to most businesses, discover how Lalamove is delivering possibilities faster for these satisfied business owners.

As the enhanced community quarantine affects store owners and some were forced to close their business to minimize losses, Felixter Chua, Sales Supervisor of Reverb Appliance Centrum, said that they have to adapt to the changes of their customers’ shopping habits in order for their business to survive.

So instead of closing their store, Chua saw the potential of transitioning their operations online and decided to rely on the service of Lalamove for the delivery of their products.

Chua said that Lalamove kept their business going and has helped their store to reach out to their customers and to continue its services despite the ongoing pandemic.

While there are other delivery service providers, what made Chua choose Lalamove is because of its versatility and efficiency.

Lalamove can easily cross checkpoints in the various locations in Cebu and with its team that helps business owners to book drivers for their delivery needs, Reverb Appliance Centrum has been receiving positive feedback from their customers due to a fast delivery service.

Chua also admitted that they are considering extending their ties with Lalamove even after the quarantine as people are now recognizing the potential of ecommerce transactions.

Its delivery options; from motorcycles, vans, and trucks, provide logistic services to help your business grow with the most affordable delivery rates in Cebu.

Meanwhile Asian Home Appliance, one of the pioneer home appliance stores in Cebu that started as a boutique appliance store along Magallanes Street in 1995 shared that Cebuanos deserve to have quality appliances in their homes.

To continue offering their products and customer service during these hard trying times can help their customers adjust faster and more efficient to their new routines.

With continued operations, Asian Home Appliance have also found ways to make the shopping experience at Asian Home easier for the customers through their web-store and their delivery partner — Lalamove.

Asian Home Appliance has a total of 25 branches in Visayas and Mindanao and Lalamove enables Asian Home Appliance to provide their customers with a delivery service that is trusted with no hassle on delivering orders straight to the buyer’s home.

The 25-year old business also shared that one of the greatest advantages of using Lalamove is that they are able to immediately schedule deliveries as soon as orders have been confirmed.

According to Mark Uy, Chief Marketing Officer, “it enables us to offer a fast and convenient shopping experience despite quarantine restrictions.”

They also pointed out Lalamove’s reasonable rates with an array of vehicles from motorcycles to trucks.

Echo Appliance Center, the largest selection of household appliance brands with the latest appliances in Cebu since 1977, also advanced its online ordering system with the help of Lalamove.

Catering to all household and commercial needs, Echo Appliance Center has branches in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Carcar City, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, Naga, and San Fernando.

For the convenience of the buyer, Echo Appliance Center’s delivery partner, Lalamove is a familiar and trusted tool for all Cebuanos that can handle any unit with care.

True to Echo Appliance Center’s motto, Cebuanos can even more enjoy their quality appliances with lowest prices because of fast and convenient delivery.

With increased online inquiries and orders since the enhanced community quarantine, Lalamove has helped Echo Appliance Center manage the delivery system through the mobile app, easing the customer’s worry and waiting time for the appliance to reach their homes.

With a wide range of 2-Wheel and 4-Wheel vehicles ready to assist, these businesses have shown how the different service features of Lalamove have suited their operational needs. Whether it is about continuing business operations during this global crisis or diversifying to move forward, one thing is certain, Lalamove is here to help you deliver possibilities faster.