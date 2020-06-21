Cambaro welcomes home dialysis patient, COVID survivor
CEBU CITY, Philippines— A 65-year-old dialysis patient from Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City is now home after battling and surviving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Barangay officials of Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City welcomed the 65-year-old male resident of the barangay this afternoon, June 21, 2020, which is Father’s Day.
In the photos posted by the Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook page, the 65-year-old COVID survivor was greeted with a welcome note written on a piece of cartolina saying “Welcome Home, from Brgy. Cambaro.”
LOOK: Barangay Cambaro officials welcome home COVID survivor
Along with the welcome home sign, the resident was also greeted with a cake and applause from the city health personnel and barangay officials.
“The resident, a 65-year-old male was one of the first cases of the city, but what makes his recovery so special is the fact that he underwent this fight against COVID-19 while being immunocompromised due to his weekly dialysis sessions. A COVID warrior indeed!,” posted the PIO.
As of Saturday, June 20, Mandaue City already has 541 COVID-19 cases with 170 recoveries and 14 deaths. /dbs
