Earlier curfew in Liloan starts Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Except for those reporting for work or those going home from work, residents in Liloan town northern Cebu will have to comply with an earlier curfew schedule beginning Thursday, June 25, 2020.

In an Executive Order, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco has set the curfew hours for the municipality to be from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. of the following day.

This schedule is two hours earlier than the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. schedule that is being implemented by the rest of the component local government units in Cebu Province.

Along with the curfew, public and private wet and dry markets in the town must close by 6 p.m. while other establishments, except those allowed to operate for 24 hours and those providing frontline government services, emergency response, and health services.

The measures on the new EO, according to the mayor, is to curb the increase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the town.

On Wednesday, June 24, the town reported one new case of COVID-19 and two recoveries from previously confirmed cases. This brings the total number of cases in Liloan to 34, with 26 active cases, four recoveries, and four deaths.

Meanwhile, Frasco’s executive order also limits the time for her constituents to access the beaches to only between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. or two hours four hours shorter than the 6 a.m. to 12 noon which was earlier set by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s EO no. 17.

The time allowed for outdoor exercises and sun-basking in Liloan will be from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., instead of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in EO no. 17.

Those who will be apprehended violating the provision will be imposed with an eight-hour community service to their barangay on top of sanctions that may be imposed resulting from prosecution. /bmjo