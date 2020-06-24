Talisay City breaches 200-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City breached the 200-mark in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to a post on Talisay City Public Information Office’s Facebook page on Wednesday night, June 24, 2020.

The post said Talisay City recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 206 cases. Only 100 of these cases are active.

The new cases are from Barangays Lawaan I, Maghaway, Bulacao, Tabunok, San Roque, Dumlog, and San Isidro.

Most cases were recorded in Barangay Isidro with 4 new cases. Three of them are females who recently gave birth at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH).

The 21-year-old, 32-year-old, and 22-year-old women all gave birth between June 21 and 22 at the TDH, where they were swabbed. All of the mothers are under quarantine.

The last case from San Isidro is of a 68-year-old woman who was swabbed in a private hospital in Cebu City during a routine check-up.

Three cases were recorded in Barangay San Roque. Two of these cases, a 70-year-old and a 60-year-old died before the results were released, and both of the deceased patients had comorbidities.

The last case in San Roque is a 52-year-old health worker who was swabbed due to experiencing influenza-like symptoms. She is currently in quarantine.

Two female health workers from Barangay Dumlog, a 23-year-old and 35-year-old also proved positive to the virus after exhibiting influenza-like symptoms. Both are quarantined in a health facility.

Two other deaths were recorded in Barangays Tabunok and Bulacao. A 51-year-old female Bulacao resident died after exhibiting severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) symptoms, while a 56-year-old male Tabunok resident died of pneumonia.

The case in Barangay Maghaway is of a 59-year-old male who is exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The last case of the city is a 20-year-old female health worker from Barangay Lawaan 1 and is currently isolated in a health facility.

Meanwhile, with the addition of eight recoveries, the city now has 73 recoveries for a recovery rate of 35.43 percent. The city also has a total of 33 deaths for a mortality rate of 16 percent. /bmjo