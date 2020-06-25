Cebu City to provide P5K assistance to remaining LSIs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella revealed that the city will be providing the remaining locally stranded individuals (LSIs) stuck in Cebu City with P5,000 financial assistance each.

This he revealed in a press conference on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, in response to the request of Secretary Roy Cimatu to trace the LSIs in the city and help them.

“That is in our budget, we can provide P5,000 financial assistance to the LSI. Anyway, many of these LSIs are from our neighboring towns, cities, and provinces,” said Labella.

Cimatu already ordered the city government to fast track the tracing of these LSI so the IATF may determine the best way to get them home.

He reiterated that the LSI should be quarantined and tested before being released to their home provinces so that they may not bring the risk to the less infected areas.

The city currently has over 15,000 LSIs stuck in the city who have lost their jobs over the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Recently, a group of more than 200 LSIs has been asking help from the government that they are allowed to go home to their provinces.

The LSIs have been stuck with barely enough supplies to last a month. The LSIs are hoping that the government may be able to address their problems soon as they do not much left. /bmjo