COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas breach 7000-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The total number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas has breached the 7,000-mark, report from the government showed.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin issued, the Department of Health here (DOH-7) has already recorded a total of 7,156 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with 2,789 recoveries and 228 mortalities.

This developed after they logged 259 new COVID-19 patients on that day. The department also reported 19 more deaths and 18 more recoveries.

Central Visayas, according to DOH-7’s report, has 4,139 remained active cases, which referred to patients who are yet to recover from the infection. Of these, majority or 2,194 being monitored for the disease were in isolation.

Protocols from DOH allowed asymptomatic patients to be placed under isolation or in quarantine centers.

Hospital admissions

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted in Central Visayas hospitals have slightly increased to 1,945, and more than half of these figures are found in Cebu City.

Data from DOH – 7 also showed that Cebu province has more patients under hospital care than those placed in quarantine centers. Three hundred fifteen (315) coronavirus patients in Cebu province were confined in hospitals while there were 268 placed in isolation.

Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Central Visayas, has documented a total of 5, 228 cases with 2, 294 recoveries, and 137 deaths.

Cebu province came next with 816. Its number recoveries are at 174 while its deaths at 59.

Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, have recorded a total of 669 and 385 confirmed coronavirus cases respectively.

Only Siquijor remained free from any documented COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas.

The entire island of Cebu, which includes the three independent cities, is now under close monitoring by officials from the national government due to recent spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Its largest city in terms of population and economic activities, Cebu City, is the lone area in the country that was reverted back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last June 16. /bmjo

READ MORE: More forces coming to Cebu City to implement ‘total lockdown’;—Cimatu