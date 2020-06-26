Garcia checks borders on 1st day of strict border controls in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the drizzle this afternoon, June 26, 2020, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia still pushed through with the inspection of the borders between Cebu province and Cebu City on the first day of the implementation of the reinstitution of stricter border controls under the Executive Order No. 17-H.

Together with Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Garcia visited the five border controls of the Cebu province, which were along South Road Properties in Talisay City; Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City; Panagdait Road in Barangay Mabolo boundary; A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City; and Barangay Casili, Mandaue City.

The stricter border control for the second time around for Cebu province started at around 12 midnight this Friday, June 26.

This would mean that only those exempted persons with passes given by the Capitol will be allowed to pass though the borders of Cebu province and Cebu City.

Read: Gwen orders strict border control with Cebu City anew

Meanwhile, Mariano said that the inspection went well as each policeman manning the borders was prepared and was informed of their tasks.

Mariano said that he made sure the personnel had their own copy of the executive order as well as the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

He said that so far there were no problems encountered except for traffic congestion during peak hours brought by the flagging of vehicles for the checking of the necessary documents to pass through.

“Dapat lang talaga maki-isa sa inconvenience na dulot sa pagcheck ng mahigpit at ito naman ay para sa mga Cebuanos,” said Mariano.

(They have to endure the inconvenience brought about by the strict implementation of the rules because these are for the Cebuanos.)/dbs