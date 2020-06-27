3-year-old boy among 25 new COVID cases in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A three-year-old boy was among the new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 in Mandaue City.

However, the city logged more recoveries than cases of the infection on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The City Public Information Office (PIO) reported that the city had 29 recoveries and 25 new cases for the day.

In an advisory that was posted on their Facebook page past 10 p.m. on Friday, the PIO said that the city now has 701 COVID-19 cases, of which 230 were reported to have already recovered from their infection.

Nineteen of these recoveries were Persons Deprived of Liberty who are now detained at the City Jail – 13 coming from the facility’s male dormitory and three from its female dormitory – while 10 others were among the patients who were referred to the city’s isolation facility after they tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, the city’s new cases come from Barangays Banilad – 6, Subangdaku – 4, Cabancalan – 2, Looc – 2, Labogon – 1, Alang-Alang – 1, Casili – 1 , Paknaan – 1, Opao – 1, Cambaro – 1, Centro – 1, Maguikay – 1, and Casuntingan – 1. One patient was said to have come from M. Sanchez Street while another one is now admitted in a private hospital in Cebu City.

The six cases reported in Barangay Banilad includes a three-year-old boy from Loot Compound.

The other COVID-19 patients have ages ranging from 21 to 73-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” said the PIO advisory.