Bogo City logs 5 new COVID cases on June 27

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A family of four in Barangay Sto. Niño and a 47-year-old female resident of Barangay Taytayan were the latest addition to Bogo City’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease that now totals to 15.

In an advisory released this Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, the city government said that the family in Barangay Sto. Niño has long been isolated after the father manifested symptoms of the infection.

The family consisted of the couple who are both aged 35-years-old and their children aged 3 and 1-year-old.

“Ang treatment sa duha sa lima ka pasyente nga adunay sintomas padayon nga gibuhat bisan pa man sa wala pa ninggawas ilahang result CONFIRMATION. Tulo nila WALA nagpakita ug sintomas. Mas lapad nga contact tracing pa gyud ang padayon nga gihimo sa atuang City Health Office,” the advisory said.

(Two of the five patients who manifested symptoms of the infection were made to undergo medical treatment even prior to the release of their swab test results which confirmed their infection. The three others have remained asymptomatic. Widened contract tracing is now being implemented by our City Health Office.)

City officials are again reminding their constituents to immediately seek medical consultation if they are unwell and to undergo mandatory quarantine to especially protect members of their respective families.

Other safety measures being enforced in this northern city are the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, and constant handwashing.

“Ang lokal na pangagamhanan sa Dakbayan naninguha na ma-contain ug masugpo kini. Maong magtinabangay kita mga Bogohanons.”

(Your city government is doing its best in the fight against COVID-19. But we also need the cooperation of all Bogohanons.)