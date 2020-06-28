Basketball coach shares touching photo of cop and homeless man in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Policemen have soft sides too.

This is exactly how this photo was taken by one of the coaches of the Southwestern University-Phinma basketball team showed.

Jerry Guzman Abuyadar was running some errands when he chanced upon this policeman along Barangay Sto. Niño in Cebu City giving food to a homeless man.

“It was around 11:45 a.m. when I saw this, walang tao ang buong street because of the lockdown. Touched, an example of giving love without expecting in return, naka angat ng respeto for our policemen frontliners,” said Abuyador.

(It was around 11:45 a.m. when I saw this. There were no people around the street because of the lockdown. I was touched at the example of giving love without expecting (something) in return. This act elevates the respect for our policemen frontliners.)

Abuyador uploaded the photo on his Facebook account minutes after taking the photo with the caption, “ Mabuhay po kayo sir!🚔👮🏻‍♂️.CCPO Patrol car 48 🇵🇭. A Snappy salute with High respect for these frontliners 🙏🏻💯.”

The photo recived praises from Abuyador’s friends online.

Jaymark Aznar commented, “We salute you.”

Despite the many scary things we hear about our policemen, and how they put on a straight face while on duty, photos and instances these are truly rare and heartwarming.

Padayon mga frontliners! /dbs