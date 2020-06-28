PDEA-7 agents raid drug den, nab 5 persons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drug enforcement agents closed a suspected drug den and arrested five persons during a buy-bust operation on June 28, 2020 in Barangay Looc, Dumaguete City.

Richard Torres, 39; Shinette Sarabia, 43; Katrina Tish Davao, 47; Gwendell Ozoa, 43; and Gabriel Aranas, 54, were caught during buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Sunday afternoon, said Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson.

Albiar said 12 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from the suspects, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P81,600.

She said that Torres was identified as the alleged drug den maintainer while Sarabia was his cohort.

“Last year pa daw ni naa sa target list but naglisud sila set operation atong team kay magbalhin-bahin og area,” said Albiar

(The suspect was in their target list last year but they could not set up an operation to catch Torres because he would frequently move from one place to another.)

She said that until today, when they received information from a concerned citizen of the whereabouts of Torres and his illegal activities.

She said that Torres would be able to dispose at least 50 grams of suspected shabu per week.

PDEA-7 personnel as of this time continue to investigate the background of Torres to trace his drug supplier.

The suspects were detained at the Dumaguete City detention facility pending the filing of illegal drug charges.