Cebu officials mourn over Councilor Tony Cuenco’s passing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials in Cebu City continue to pay their respects and tribute as they mourn the passing of City Councilor and former Congressman Antonio ‘Tony’ Cuenco.

In separate statements, Cebu City’s two Representatives Raul Del Mar (1st District) and Rodrigo ‘Bebot’ Abellanosa (2nd District) said they were saddened by Cuenco’s untimely death.

Both also said Cuenco’s passing was a great loss for all Cebuanos and the entire Cebu community.

“We are truly diminished and saddened by his death: his family, his friends, his constituents, Cebu and the country he had served unselfishly and religiously in his long career in public service,” said Del Mar.

Local officials here also expressed their sadness as one of their colleagues succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Some of them, such as Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, Councilors Alvin Dizon, Eduardo Rama Jr., Raymond Alvin Garcia, Joel Garganera, Lea Japson, and Philip Zafra, took to social media to extend their sympathies to Cuenco’s family.

Vice Mayor Rama paid his respects to Cuenco by citing the late politician as one of his role models during the early stages of his political career.

“When I was still a young councilor, I had the pleasure of running his campaign for congressman. I learned a great deal from him then,” Rama said.

“The City Council will miss his wisdom and the sound of his voice in the session hall. I will miss a friend and ally. He was truly an icon,” he added.

Like Rama, Zafra also remembered the former Congressman as her mentor.

“He’s my mentor in public service. He’s like a family to us. He’s a fighter until the end. Godspeed, sir Tony,” Zafra said.

Councilors Rama, Garganera, Japson, Dizon, and Garcia also shared the same sentiments on having been privileged and honored to have worked together with Cuenco.

Last Saturday, June 27, former City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco announced the passing of his father who was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 on June 25.

A veteran in public office official, Cuenco was a scion of one of Cebu’s most influential political families. At 29, he was elected into the House of Representatives, and had been a Congressman for Cebu City multiple times.

He was also appointed as Secretary-General of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly from 2010 to 2013. /dbs