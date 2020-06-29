Mandaue continues extensive decontamination in fight against Covid-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue City is making sure that they are relentless in their fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

On Monday, June 29, 2020, the Mandaue City Public Information Office, via its Facebook page, posted some photos of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) team decontaminating and disinfecting areas where positive patients were reported.

“Subsob ang pag decontaminate sa atong mga kaubanan sa DRRMO DECON TEAM ngadto sa mga panimalay sa mga ning positive sa COVID-19,” said in the post.

(Extensive decontamination is being done by our DRRMO DECON TEAM in the areas or households which has Covid-19 positive patients.)

The city’s PIO advisory also emphasized that the decontaminating of the households or affected barangays is done for free and no one should be paying a single cent to have their house decontaminated, especially those residents who tested positive for the virus.

“Libre ug walay pili, ma adunahan o ma kabos, basta naay mu positive sa maong sakit ipa decontaminate gyud ang ilahang pinuy-anan,” posted the PIO.

(This is for free and does not choose anyone, poor or rich, as long as you are tested positive of the virus, your house will automatically be decontaminated.)

There are also scheduled decontamination in some parts of the city where the public usually goes often like the public market.

As the city’s cases reach 761 with 230 recoveries and 17 deaths as reported Sunday, evening, June 28, the city is asking Mandauehanons to keep on following the health standards imposed by the government. /bmjo