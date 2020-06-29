Cebu City’s COVID-19 cases breach 5,000 mark on June 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be ending June with over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

On Monday, June 29, the City Health Department logged 191 new COVID-19 patients, a new high in their daily reporting of additional cases.

This development brought the total number of documented COVID-19 cases in Cebu City to 5,141.

The number of recoveries, on the other hand, is nearing the 3,000-mark after CHD announced on Monday, June 29, that 141 more patients have successfully recovered from the infection.

But the tally of COVID-19-related deaths continued to rise. As of June 29, the toll stood at 169, and the figure included the 13 new mortalities the Cebu City government recently recorded.

CHD, in their announcement, also disclosed that the numbers pertaining to the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city have been readjusted after they made further validation.

“After a further and thorough clearing, there were similar names which identified to be one and the same person. Also, some cases do not actually come from the address they put in,” they said.

See the list below for the full breakdown of the recoveries, new cases, and new deaths logged by CHD on Monday.

RECOVERED:

Basak San Nicolas – 6

Buhisan – 1

BJMP – 69

Guadalupe – 7

Lahug – 1

Mambaling – 1

San Nicolas Proper – 1

Basak Pardo – 15

Kinasang-an – 12

Tejero – 1

TOTAL = 114

DIED:

Bo. Luz – 4

Inayawan – 2

Lorega – 1

Punta – 1

Quiot – 1

Tejero – 2

Tinago – 2

TOTAL = 13

CONFIRMED:

Adlaon – 1

Apas – 12

Babag II – 1

Bacayan – 2

Banilad – 4

Basak Pardo – 3

Basak San Nicolas – 5

Bo. Luz – 1

Budlaan – 1

Buhisan – 1

Calamba – 3

Cambinocot – 1

Camputhaw – 6

Capitol – 10

Carreta – 3

Cogon Pardo – 5

Day-as – 3

Duljo – 3

Guadalupe – 19

Hipodromo – 8

Inayawan – 5

Kalubihan – 1

Kalunasan – 6

Kamagayan – 1

Kinasang-an – 2

Labangon – 2

Lahug – 7

Lorega – 1

Mabolo – 9

Malubog – 1

Mambaling – 4

Pahina Central – 3

Pardo – 5

Pasil – 1

Pit-os – 1

Pulangbato – 1

Punta – 3

Quiot – 6

Sambag I – 5

San Antonio – 1

San Nicolas Proper – 2

Sta. Cruz – 1

T. Padilla – 3

Talamban – 8

Tejero – 5

Tisa – 8

Zapatera – 5

TOTAL = 191

/dbs