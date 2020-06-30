Danao City’s health office closed for decontamination

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III has ordered the suspension of operations of the Danao City Health Services Office (CHSO) to facilitate decontamination after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

“This is also to protect our clients who need the services of our CHSO,” Durano said.

Danao’s CHSO will resume operations on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The male nurse from Barangay Guinacot is the city’s 13th confirmed case of the infection.

“Rest assured that we are doing everything in our capacity to protect the people of Danao City. We are also requesting everyone to do his/her share in fighting this deadly virus,” Durano said in an advisory that was posted on the city’s official Facebook page.

As of Monday, June 29, this city in northern Cebu already logged a total of 17 cases of the infection.

The city’s most recent cases were a 77-year-old female resident of Barangay Looc and a 29-year-old female resident of Barangay Maslog.

“Tungod sa mga panghitabo karon, giawhag ang tanan nga magpabilin sa balay. Posible na nga anaa nay Local Transmission,” the advisory said.

(Because of this development, we are asking everyone to stay at home. There is now a possibility of local transmission.)