Police say residents in Alaska Mambaling have been more cooperative

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The residents in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, here, have been more cooperative in the past weeks.

Police Captain Renz Talosig, commander of Mambaling Police station, said that from their constant patrols in the area, they observed that the residents were already complying with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) guidelines.

“Basta mahatagan lang sila og saktong ayuda, walay gubot walay problema. Ang kagubot man gud kanang magutom na sila bitaw unya wala na silay makaon,” Talosig said.

(As long as they are given aid, there’s no problem. Chaos begins when they get hungry and have nothing to eat.)

“Kung continuous lang ang supporta ana, ok ra na sila. Walay problema nga naka lockdown sila, cooperative ra sila,” he added.

(If the support is continuous, they will be okay. It’s not going to be a problem that they are placed under lockdown. They are cooperative.)

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sitio Alaska is still under lockdown despite the decline of the number of positive cases and even when the area is no longer included in one of the hotspot areas of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Talosig said that Barangay Captain Gines Abellana appealed again today to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella that the lockdown in the sitio be lifted.

Meanwhile, Talosig also pleaded to the other residents under the jurisdiction of the Mambaling Police Station to cooperate and follow ECQ protocols.

“Mo sunod ta sa balaod nga bawal gyud ang mass gatherings karon. Kung naa man plano mag fiesta, sa ilaha nalang balay dili nalang mo gawas,” said Talosig.

(Let’s just follow the guidelines that mass gatherings are prohibited. If you have plans to celebrate a feast, do it inside the house and not outside.) /bmjo