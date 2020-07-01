DepEd extends remote, dropbox enrollment to July 15

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -Remote and the dropbox enrollment for pupils in public elementary schools in the country has been extended to July 15.

This means that enrollees from kindergarten to Grade 12 has two more weeks to signup for the school year 2020-2021.

“Ito ay karugtong na lamang ng Early Registration noong Enero. Sa unang dalawang linggo ng Hunyo, remote enrolment ang gagawing papamamaraan dahil ipagbabawal ang kahit anumang pisikal ng pagpunta sa paaralan,” said an advisory that was posted of the DepEd Philippines Facebook page.

(This is a continuation of the early registration in January. For the first two weeks of July, remote enrollment will still be made because of the prohibition against the physical presence in schools.)

“Lahat ng learners na hindi makakapag enroll gamit ang kahit anong remote na paraan ay papayagan sa huling dalawang linggo ng Hunyo para pisikal na makapunta sa paaralan at ito ay dedepende sa sitwasyon ng lugar.”

(Leaners who are unable to enroll using any of our remote methods will be allowed to visit their respective schools during the last two weeks of July to enroll but depending on the situation in their respective areas.)

The education department said that the conduct of physical enrollments will be made in compliance with health standards imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).