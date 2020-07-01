Mandaue Treasurer’s Office on ‘full lockdown’ from July 1 to 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Treasurer’s Office of Mandaue City will be under “full lockdown” starting this Wednesday, July 1, 2020, until Friday, July 3, after one of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an advisory, the CTO said “comprehensive decontamination procedures” will be conducted during the three-day lockdown.

“We assure the public and our taxpayers that our Office has been strictly and fully implementing health standards and we have been limiting at most, face-to-face transactions. Our Office will still entertain your queries and matters through our Facebook page,” the CTO said.

The CTO said they will resume physical operations on Monday, July 6.

In the same advisory, the office confirmed that one of its staff contracted COVID-19 and is now admitted to a hospital in Mandaue City.

The employee has not reported to the office since June 24, after being advised to undergo home isolation. The CTO added that the staff is not among those assigned in public transactions.

“All personnel in the Division(s) who may have had close contacts with that staff are hereby ordered to go on 14-days home quarantine. And since that staff’s function in our Office is not one who [has] public transactions, we are closely doing contact tracing and advise those who may have transacted in that Division to observe quarantine as well,” the advisory reads.

Mandaue City, which remains under a general community quarantine (GCQ) based on President Duterte’s announcement on Tuesday evening, June 30, has a total of 807 COVID-19 cases.

Of the number, 535 remains active which consists of 58 cases from the Mandaue City Jail and 477 community cases. / dcb