Cebu City COVID-19 count: 174 recoveries, 107 new cases, 11 deaths

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department on Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, reported more recoveries than new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

There were 174 recoveries reported and 107 new cases on the first day since the announcement of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until July 15, 2020.

Read: Cebu City to remain under ECQ until July 15

Aside from the new cases and recoveries, there were also 11 deaths in the latest report.

The new cases are distributed among 34 urban barangays with already previously recorded cases. Most of the cases were recorded in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, which had 14 new cases.

The city now has a total of 5,596 cases, but only 2,516 are active.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases:

Apas – 1

Basak Pardo – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 14

Bo. Luz – 3

Bonbon – 1

Bulacao – 1

Busay – 1

Calamba – 3

Camputhaw – 1

Capitol – 4

Cagon Pardo – 1

Duljo – 1

Ermita – 1

Guadalupe – 6

Inayawan – 4

Kinasang-an – 8

Labangon – 7

Lahug – 1

Lorega – 4

Mabolo – 4

Mambaling – 2

Pardo – 6

Pasil- 1

Quiot – 5

Sambag I – 3

Sambag 2 – 7

San Nicolas Proper – 2

San Roque – 3

Sta Cruz – 1

T. Padilla – 4

Tejero – 2

Tinago – 1

Tisa – 2

Below is the breakdown of the recoveries:

Tinago – 18

Talamban – 6

Sta Cruz – 1

Sapangdaku – 4

Sambag I – 51

Quiot – 8

Pardo – 12

Mabolo – 4

Lahug – 2

Kalunasan – 7

Kalubihan – 1

Inayawan – 3

Cogon Ramos – 3

Cogon Pardo – 6

Carreta – 5

Camputhaw – 31

Basak San Nicolas – 4

Pari-an – 1

Sawang – 1

Sto. Nino – 1

Tejero – 2

The city’s total recoveries have risen to 2,867 for a recovery rate of 51.2 percent.

Still, the city recorded 11 deaths from Barangays Guadalupe, Ermita, Hipodromo, San Roque, Camputhaw, Sambag I, Tejero, Tinago, and Labangon, raising the total mortality cases to 180 for a mortality rate of 3.2 percent. /bmjo