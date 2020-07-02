VP Leni sends team to help Cebu against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo has sent volunteers on Thursday, July 2, to Cebu to help address concerns related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak here.

“Our team for #BayanihanSugbuanon leaves for Cebu today, where they will lead the OVP COVID-19 response operations,” said Robredo in a tweet.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who is volunteering for our response operations in Cebu! Details on the initiatives will be out soon, once our team has assessed the most urgent needs in the area,” she added.

Last week, the Office of the Vice President rallied volunteers in Cebu to support frontliners battling the COVID-19 outbreak here that had already infected over 6,000 individuals in the entire island.

Cebu City’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was extended until July 15 by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Management on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF – MEID).

It is the lone area in the entire country that went back to the strictest form of community quarantine due to the continuing increase of new COVID-19 cases, and utilization of hospitals that have already reached critical levels according to government officials./dbs