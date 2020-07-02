35 Cebu City cops recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 35 cops in Cebu City have already recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, its top official said on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, acting director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters in a teleconference that 35 of their uniformed police officers have won the battle against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

“We already have 35 recoveries from our team. Last week, we have at least 30 recoveries. And just this Monday, five more were added to our count,” said Tamayo in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“(But) some are still staying in our designated isolation areas while others are at our recovery center in Barangay Taptap,” he added.

Tamayo also said they are currently monitoring at least 38 more other cops who still have SARS-CoV-2, the virus the causes COVID-19, in their health systems.

This brings the total number of policemen in CCPO who were afflicted with COVID-19 to 73, according to Tamayo.

More than 200 policemen from different parts of the country are currently assigned in Cebu City to help cops here in enforcing quarantine protocols.

The national government’s anti-coronavirus task force has extended the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status of the city up to July 15 due to the continuing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, and utilization of hospitals reaching critical levels. / bmjo