Basketball, football teams may now resume training sessions

MANILA, Philippines — The government has allowed the resumption of training sessions for basketball and football teams.

In a televised press briefing Friday, July 3, 2020, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) approved the recommendation of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to allow teams to resume practice and conditioning sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pinayagan po yung practice and conditioning ng basketball at saka ng football sang-ayon po sa request ng PBA at ng ibang mga football associations,” Roque said.

(Practice and conditioning of basketball and football teams have been approved following the appeal of the PBA and other football associations.)

Under the GAB’s proposal, practices are set to be limited to five persons in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) like Metro Manila while up to 10 will be allowed modified GCQ areas.

The PBA — which provides the country’s most popular sports entertainment— put its season on hold last March 11, just three days after opening its 45th season, due to the coronavirus pandemic.