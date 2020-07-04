Pia Wurtzbach joins calls for Cebuanos to stay at home, help in fight vs COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The queen has spoken.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 3, 2020, her show of support and appeal for the Cebuanos to unite in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

To make sure that her message will get across, Wurtzbach wrote her IG post in the Cebuano dialect.

“Wala man ko sa Cebu City karon, pero naguol gihapon kaayo ko para sa atong mga kaigsuonan na mga Cebuano. Sa panahon karon na naa’y COVID-19 Pandemic, magkahiusa ug magtinabangay kitang tanan aron ang kontra nato na di nato makita kay mawala na,” posted Wurtzbach.

(I am not in Cebu City now but I still worry about our brother Cebuanos. During this time of the COVID-19 Pandemic, let us unite and help one another so that we will be able to overcome our opponent and make it disappear for good.)

The beauty queen is well versed in the Visayasan dialect since she spent some of her childhood in Cagayan de Oro.

In her IG post, Wurtzbach also asked Cebuanos to do their share in the fight against COVID-19 by simply following the health protocols imposed by the government.

“Let’s help and protect our frontliners, pamilya, ug mga kaigsuonan na importante kitang tanan musunod sa mga guidelines like mag-social distancing, sakto na hand washing, dili kalimtan magsuot ug face mask and stay at home kung walay importating buhaton sa gawas,” the beauty queen added.

(Let’s help protect our frontliners, families, and brothers that is why it is important for all of us to follow guidelines like social distancing, handwashing, never forget to wear face masks, and always stay at home if you have nothing important to do outside.)

The post which she made at around 5 p.m. on Friday earned 156,011 likes in less than 24-hours or as of 2:40 p.m. today, Saturday.

Shortly after she spoke on IG, some Cebuana beauty queens made sure to commend Wurtzbach for her kind gesture.

“Salamat jud kaayo @piawurtzbach! Kailangan kaayo ni namo karon.❤️” commented Kris Janson, Miss Cebu 2009 and Miss Philippines Intercontinental 2014.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, for her part, posted “Daghang Salamat @piawurtzbach ❤️.” / dcb