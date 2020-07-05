MIAA: International flights will resume July 8

MANILA, Philippines — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) will resume international flight operations on Wednesday after being shuttered for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement on Saturday that passengers and airlines should be aware of terminal assignments to avoid confusion.

Airlines that were actually assigned to Terminal 3 but were relocated to Terminal 1 in March may relocate to Terminal 3 ahead of the resumption of operations at 12:01 a.m. of July 8.

Thus, flights of All Nippon Airways, AirAsia Berhad, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines will again operate from Terminal 3 starting on July 8.

International operations of other airline carriers, like Cebu Pacific, Qantas Airways and United Airlines will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the airport’s Terminal 2 will continue to service international arrival flights for Philippine Airlines (PAL). PAL international departures are operating in Terminal 1 at the moment.

Airlines assigned to Terminal 1 will remain in Terminal 1: Air China, Air Niugini, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Etihad Airways, Eva Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Gulf Air, Hong Kong Airlines, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Japan, Korean Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Royal Brunei Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Scoot, Thai Airways and Xiamen Air.

Cebu Pacific, Cebgo, Philippines AirAsia and Air Swift will operate domestic flights from Terminal 3 while Philippine Airlines and PAL Express will operate from Terminal 2.

MIAA said Terminal 4 would remain closed until further notice.

The MIAA advised travelers to check with their airlines as regards the resumption of international flights and the regulations imposed by the countries and airports of their destination.

Under current regulations, only Filipino citizens, members of their immediate families, government officials, foreign diplomats and officials of international organizations may enter the country.

Everyone arriving in the Philippines are required to undergo COVID-19 testing at Naia one-stop shops to be followed by mandatory 14-day quarantine in government-accredited facilities.