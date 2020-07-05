Mandaue City to use DGS building as detention facility for GCQ violators

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Be warned.

The Mandaue City government announced this Sunday morning, July 5, that it will go after individuals who will continue to disregard regulations imposed while the city remains under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Arrested individuals will be placed at the Department of Government Services (DGS) building that is located in Barangay Labogon.

“The Mandaue City Police together with the barangay captains and their agents are tasked to apprehend violators (those not wearing facemasks, caught outside their residences without [a] valid reason, those involved in illegal gatherings etc.) and bring them to the facility for booking and filing of proper charges,” the city government said in an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) this morning.

In the advisory, the city government reiterated its appeal for city residents to stay at home and comply with health protocols to prevent the continuous spread of the infection.

As of Saturday night, the city already logged a total of 990 cases of the infection and 25 deaths. It also reported 311 recoveries.

“The quarantine health protocols were implemented to safeguard the life and health of Mandauehanons, however, a lot of violators disregard these rules putting the health of the majority of [us] at risk,” the city’s advisory reads.

“Let us all comply with the health protocols. They are not intended to give us a hard time but to protect us from the spread of COVID-19,” it added.