300 PNP recruits for 2020 take oath on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three hundred police recruits for the year 2020 took their oath this Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at the Regional Training Center (RTC) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in Sitio Laray, Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu.

According to Police Major Jose Rovic Villarin of Regional Personnel Records and Management Division (RPRMD) of PRO-7, there were originally 459 police applicants, who were eventually cut to 300 after the long process. The 300 recruits are composed of 46 women and 254 men.

Villarin said that this year’s police recruitment had been the most challenging especially with the ongoing health crisis.

He said that all the recruits before arriving in the Cebu, underwent the requirements of the Inter-Agency Task force (IATF) which included their isolation time and rapid testing before being officially admitted.

The new police recruits for the next six months will take on the basic recruitment course and another six months for their field training program.

Villarin said that for those, who did not make the cut off, they could try again in the next recruitment, which still did not have a final date.

He, however, said that updates would be posted on the PRO-7 webpage under the recruitment and selection section, and this would also be posted on the official PRO-7 Facebook page./dbs