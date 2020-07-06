18 more cops from PRO-7 recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eighteen more policemen from thePolice Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be able to go back to their respective homes on Monday, July 6, 2020, after recovering from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Brigadier General Albert Ferro, director of PRO-7, said that the 18 policemen will be sent home after almost a month of isolation for testing positive of COVID-19. They will be given a week off before they report back to their respective duties.

Read: 35 Cebu City cops recover from COVID-19

With the development, Ferro said there are now 73 policemen who recovered from the virus out of the 223 recorded cases in the PRO-7.

“We will be transparent on what is happening to our police force so the Cebuanos will know that the police are really working hard to help with this pandemic, but we are also humans and victims of this,” said Ferro.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a total of 899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positive policemen nationwide. Of the total, 409 have reportedly recovered while nine succumbed to the virus. /bmjo