3 Medellin offices closed ‘until further notice’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three offices in the Municipality of Medellin in northern Cebu are closed to the public starting this Monday, July 6, 2020, as a precaution against the coronavirus disease.

The closed offices include the Office of the Vice Mayor, Sangguniang Bayan (Municipal Council), and the Medellin Sports Development Office.

Medellin Vice Mayor Al Lim, in a Facebook update on Monday morning, July 6, 2020, said the arrangement will continue until further notice. During the period, the employees of the said offices will be under a work-from-home setup.

In its July 6 update, the Medellin Rural Health Unit reported that the town has a total of six COVID-19 cases.

The first case, who is also dialysis patient, has recovered from the infection and has come home to Medellin last June 24.

The five other COVID-19 cases are currently confined to the Medellin Isolation Facility.

Dr. Oliver Jimenez, the municipal health officer of Medellin, said the town patient nos. 2, 3, and 4 are asymptomatic.

“Ang ika-lima nga pasyente, nagpakonsulta sa kasikbit nga tambalanan niadtong unang semana sa Hulyo, ug nahibalan nga adunay Pulmonya. Didto usab gihimo ang pag swab test sa iyaha,” Gimenez said in the RHU report.

(The fifth patient went to a hospital in a neighboring town in the first week of July for consultation and it was then they found out the patient had pneumonia. It was there where the patient was also swabbed.)

The sixth patient, on the other hand, experienced difficulty in breathing three weeks ago but has now improved, the doctor said.

“Kining atong mga igsoon nagkinahanglan sa atong moral ug ubang porma sa suporta, mga pag-ampo ug pangaliya sa Kahitas-an, ug sa atong pagsabot,” Gimenez said.

(Our brothers and sisters need moral and other kinds of support, prayers, and our understanding.)

He also reminded the public to continue complying with the minimum health protocols such as mask-wearing, maintaining physical distancing, frequent hand-washing, and to stay home in order to prevent the virus from spreading. /bmjo