Danao City logs 26th COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City has reported on Monday, July 6, 2020, its 26th case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an update, the city government said the latest patient is a 39 year-old man from Barangay Togonon.

The patient is currently confined in a private hospital in Mandaue City.

The city government said they are still undertaking its contact tracing activity for the patient.

Among the 26 confirmed cases of Danao City, 19 remain active as of July 5. Five of the patients have been tagged as recovered while two patients have passed away.

Meanwhile, the city government said it is still coordinating with the private hospitals and facilities where the patients are admitted to update the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the city.

“Ang City Health Services Office (CHSO) [mo-reach] out sa mga ospital aron mahibaw-an ang number of recoveries nato,” the Danao City government said in a Facebook post.

(The City Health Services Office will reach out to the hospitals to determine the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the city.)

With its 26 cases recorded, the city government has called on its constituents anew to not be complacent and follow health protocols at all times.

“Pahimangno sab sa publiko nga dili pilion ang lugar nga matngunan. Tanang lugar karon sa Sugbo kay posible na nga naay COVID-19 carrier. Protektahan gyud ang kaugalingon,” Danao City government added.

(The public is reminded not to choose places where they would be vigilant. All places in Cebu may have a possible COVID-19 carrier. It is needed to protect oneself.) /bmjo