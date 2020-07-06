Talisay City records more recoveries on July 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded seven recoveries on July 6, 2020 and only two new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Talisay City Public Information Office said that the city recorded 7 new recoveries among its 397 cases.

The total recoveries of the city are now at 128 for a recovery rate of 32.2 percent.

The city also recorded two new cases of the COVID-19 from Barangays Mohon and San Isidro.

The case in Mohon is a 46-year-old man who worked at the Balamban Health Center. He was swabbed on July 2, 2020 and is currently isolated in Balamban town.

The other case is a 30-year-old woman from San Isidro who gave birth at the Talisay District Hospital on July 1, 2020. She is asymptomatic and under isolation.

No new cases were recorded on July 6, 2020. The mortalities remain at 48 for a mortality rate of 12.1 percent. /dbs